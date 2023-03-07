Connelly, Lawrence “Lug”

HAGERMAN—Lawrence “Lug” Connelly and Donna Connelly, an inurnment will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Lawrence “Lug” Sylvester Connelly, 82, a residence of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on January 11, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls.

Donna Louise Connelly, 88, a resident of Black Canyon City, Arizona and formerly of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on December 12, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

