Connelly, Lawrence “Lug”

January 11, 2018, age 82
Lawrence “Lug” Connelly and Donna Connelly, an inurnment will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAGERMAN—Lawrence “Lug” Connelly and Donna Connelly, an inurnment will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Lawrence “Lug” Sylvester Connelly, 82, a residence of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on January 11, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls.

Donna Louise Connelly, 88, a resident of Black Canyon City, Arizona and formerly of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on December 12, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

