CSI cheer claims national title

ANAHEIM, California (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho cheer squad will support both golden eagle basketball teams as they try to win a national championship, knowing they already have one of their own.

In late February, at the USA Collegiate Championships in Anaheim, California, the CSI cheer team topped the two-year All-Girl Show Cheer division, bringing the program’s first-ever cheer national title trophy home to Twin Falls.

“I’ve been in the cheerleading industry for 23 years, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of team to coach, I’ve said it since day one of tryouts, ‘this is my nationals team,’ I’ve never met a team so dedicated to what we do,” said Head Coach Reylene Abbott.

“We have been practicing every day, 6 a.m., Monday through Sunday,” said CSI sophomore Hawley Hennen. “We have tumbling Sundays, and then we sometimes practice Sundays too. Getting out there and performing was a great feeling, all that hard work that we’ve been doing every week paid off.”

