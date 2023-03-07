Drug overdose deaths are up 12% in Idaho

“When we see people lose jobs they essentially lose their health insurance.”
Drug overdose deaths are up 12% in Idaho
Drug overdose deaths are up 12% in Idaho(MGN)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drug overdose deaths are on the rise across the country and here in Idaho.

A recent analysis by QuoteWizard found that there has been a 12% increase in drug-related overdose deaths in Idaho in the last year, that’s the 12th-highest increase nationwide.

Nick VinZant with QuoteWizard said one issue that is leading to the increase in deaths is treatment facilities are not always available in smaller rural communities.

While healthcare coverage varies state-to-state, if you have health insurance it is legally required that a health insurance plan covers substance abuse treatment and counseling.

“We also find, that another big difficulty is that health insurance is largely tied to employment,” said VinZant. “So when we see people lose jobs they essentially lose their health insurance.”

Opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths with opioids, synthetic, natural, and semi-synthetic opioids accounting for 70% of all overdose deaths.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
TFPD is asking for help to located another missing woman
TFPD is asking for help to locate another missing woman

Latest News

Airport improvements
Numerous improvements planned for the Magic Valley Regional Airport
"The Music Man" is coming to Twin Falls this weekend and next weekend.
“The Music Man” is coming to Twin Falls
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
The musical "The Music Man" will be performed in Twin Falls the next two weekends
"The Music Man" is coming to Twin Falls