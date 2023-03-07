Drug overdose deaths are up 12% in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drug overdose deaths are on the rise across the country and here in Idaho.

A recent analysis by QuoteWizard found that there has been a 12% increase in drug-related overdose deaths in Idaho in the last year, that’s the 12th-highest increase nationwide.

Nick VinZant with QuoteWizard said one issue that is leading to the increase in deaths is treatment facilities are not always available in smaller rural communities.

While healthcare coverage varies state-to-state, if you have health insurance it is legally required that a health insurance plan covers substance abuse treatment and counseling.

“We also find, that another big difficulty is that health insurance is largely tied to employment,” said VinZant. “So when we see people lose jobs they essentially lose their health insurance.”

Opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths with opioids, synthetic, natural, and semi-synthetic opioids accounting for 70% of all overdose deaths.

