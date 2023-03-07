Mini-Cassia firefighters raise money for ‘32nd Annual Firefighter Stairclimb’ in Seattle

By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two firemen from the Mini-Cassia area will be making the trip to Boise and eventually arriving in Seattle, Washington.

This upcoming weekend’s event will kick off the 32nd Annual Firefighter Stairclimb, the world’s largest on-air stair climb competition.

At 788 feet of vertical elevation, the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle stands as the second tallest building west of the Mississippi, and the tallest in Seattle.

It takes 69 floors of stairs and almost 1,400 steps to reach the highly acclaimed sky view observatory overlooking the Emerald City.

Over the season, these inspirational participants will raise funds for blood cancer research and patient services.

Captain Stetezan Bailey, of the Heyburn Fire Department’s discusses those challenges.

“Positively and negatively by those things, I don’t know it’s a cause that we’re passionate about. This is my fifth year going, with Covid was able to go for a couple of years but we were able to keep doing the climb with some local guys. Or brothers in Boise Fire, usually put something on if we can’t make it to Seattle,” said Bailey.

So far, they’ve collected almost $9,000 to support this great achievement.

We also spoke with Justin Jensen - who has collected the most amount of money, he’s number six on the short list.

“So, it’s something that we’re really passionate about. And you get there and see the passion of the guys who did the climb. It’s emotional, they have a survival battalion, so they have guys that climb before us and they’re surviving leukemia lymphoma, and to watch that it’s pretty emotional,” said Jensen.

As firefighters race to the top, they keep in mind that every step forward is representative of moving toward finding a cure for all those battling this terrible disease.

Now in its 32nd year, this event has raised over 24 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

