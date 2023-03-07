“The Music Man” is coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Musical theatre fans will have an opportunity to catch a funny and touching romantic comedy this weekend.

The Music Man is coming to the Orpheum theater in Twin Falls this weekend and next weekend.

The show follows a fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa.

The director, Jared Johnson, stopped by KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the show.

“It’s been an amazing process. We have a wonderful cast of 37 people ranging from seven years old all the way up to, I believe, 68 years old.”

For tickets and a listing of show times, visit the Orpheum theatre website, here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.