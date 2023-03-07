“The Music Man” is coming to Twin Falls

“We have a wonderful cast of 37 people.”
"The Music Man" will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls from March 9th to the 19th
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Musical theatre fans will have an opportunity to catch a funny and touching romantic comedy this weekend.

The Music Man is coming to the Orpheum theater in Twin Falls this weekend and next weekend.

The show follows a fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa.

The director, Jared Johnson, stopped by KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the show.

“It’s been an amazing process. We have a wonderful cast of 37 people ranging from seven years old all the way up to, I believe, 68 years old.”

For tickets and a listing of show times, visit the Orpheum theatre website, here.

