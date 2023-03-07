Numerous improvements planned for the Magic Valley Regional Airport

Airport improvements
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Numerous upgrades are planned for the Magic Valley Regional Airport over the next 5 to 10 years.

On Tuesday, the Airport Advisory Committee met to discuss numerous things. Among them was the airport’s capital improvement plan.

Over the remainder of 2023, the airport will be acquiring new snow removal equipment, as well as completing a ramp expansion project on the east side of the terminal.

Officials hope this will accommodate for increased traffic during peak season.

“During peaking periods with the B.L.M., the fire activity, and flight school activity, it’ll give us an area to park additional aircraft when they’re here and operating - particularly during fire seasons,” said Airport Manager Bill Carberry.

Beyond 2023, the airport is planning a runway rehabilitation project, involving resurfacing of the runway and a crosswind relocation for the runway.

This will allow the airport to better accommodate smaller aircraft.

“The last time the runway received any kind of treatment wall a milling overlay back in 1999,” Carberry said. “We’ve really had a good useful life of the runway surface, and we’re really coming up to that point where we need to rehabilitate that.”

An environmental study from the E.P.A. on this project is currently ongoing.

Final costs of the project will be determined by the outcome of the study, but it’s expected to reach between $10 and 15 million. Funding will come from F.A.A. grants, according to Carberry.

This project is expected to be complete between 2025 and 2026.

