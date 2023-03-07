Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The principal of Harrison Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave.

Melissa Ardito was placed on administrative leave on February 7th, according to a public records request filed with the Twin Falls School District.

Amy Kenyon is the Vice Principal at Harrison Elementary School and is in service as the lead administrator currently.

Ms. Ardito is still an employee with the school district, and has been the principal at Harrison since 2014.

The school district did not comment on the reason behind the administrative leave.

