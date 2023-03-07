Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave

The school district did not comment on the reason behind the administrative leave.
Harrison Elementary School
Harrison Elementary School(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The principal of Harrison Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave.

Melissa Ardito was placed on administrative leave on February 7th, according to a public records request filed with the Twin Falls School District.

Amy Kenyon is the Vice Principal at Harrison Elementary School and is in service as the lead administrator currently.

Ms. Ardito is still an employee with the school district, and has been the principal at Harrison since 2014.

The school district did not comment on the reason behind the administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
TFPD is asking for help to located another missing woman
TFPD is asking for help to locate another missing woman

Latest News

Mini-Cassia firefighters raise money for ‘32nd Annual Firefighter Stairclimb’ in Seattle
Mini-Cassia firefighters raise money for ‘32nd Annual Firefighter Stairclimb’ in Seattle
Lori Vallow-Daybell’s legal team files a motion to dismiss the death penalty
Lori Vallow-Daybell’s legal team files a motion to dismiss the death penalty
Women in Motion conference
Annual ‘Women in Motion’ Conference to take place this Saturday
Dual immersion programs to begin in the fall.
Twin Falls School District to offer Dual Immersion Program beginning in the fall