Twin Falls City Pool temporarily closed for cleaning purposes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls City Pool will be closed for the remainder of March 6th and all of March 7th due to “fecal disinfection”.

During this time all swim lessons and Hurricane Swim League programs have been cancelled and rescheduled. All water fitness classes will be cancelled for these days.

The city says they are tentatively planning to reopen on Wednesday, March 8th.

If you have any questions, you can reach the city on Facebook or call the pool directly.

