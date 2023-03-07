Twin Falls School District to offer Dual Immersion Program beginning in the fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is going to be offering dual immersion classes beginning in the fall of this year.

The dual immersion program will be new to the Twin Falls School District, but just like every other school district across the state, the students who are enrolled in the program will leave 12th grade being completely fluent in both Spanish and English.

Beginning in the fall, the program will be available to kindergarten and 1st graders and the students will stick with the same kids every year.

The class will be taught equally in both languages, and there will be an equal number of native Spanish and English speakers.

“It’s one of the best programs we could offer for our second language learners, when you talk intervention for them, this is a program that they can enter and it’s the best thing we could possibly do for them,” said Jennie Peterson, the elementary programs director. “And it also has a benefit to our English speaking students when they become bi-literate, they are a lot more flexible in their thinking, and critical thinking, so they tend to pick up skills faster as well.”

The dual immersion program will be open to all students enrolled at any one of the Twin Falls School Districts facilities.

All classes will take place at Oregon Trail Elementary.

Students will be accepted through a lottery and must apply through this link.

