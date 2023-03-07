Twin Falls School District to offer Dual Immersion Program beginning in the fall

Beginning in the fall, the program will be available to kindergarten and 1st graders
Dual immersion programs to begin in the fall.
Dual immersion programs to begin in the fall.(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is going to be offering dual immersion classes beginning in the fall of this year.

The dual immersion program will be new to the Twin Falls School District, but just like every other school district across the state, the students who are enrolled in the program will leave 12th grade being completely fluent in both Spanish and English.

Beginning in the fall, the program will be available to kindergarten and 1st graders and the students will stick with the same kids every year.

The class will be taught equally in both languages, and there will be an equal number of native Spanish and English speakers.

“It’s one of the best programs we could offer for our second language learners, when you talk intervention for them, this is a program that they can enter and it’s the best thing we could possibly do for them,” said Jennie Peterson, the elementary programs director. “And it also has a benefit to our English speaking students when they become bi-literate, they are a lot more flexible in their thinking, and critical thinking, so they tend to pick up skills faster as well.”

The dual immersion program will be open to all students enrolled at any one of the Twin Falls School Districts facilities.

All classes will take place at Oregon Trail Elementary.

Students will be accepted through a lottery and must apply through this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
TFPD is asking for help to located another missing woman
TFPD is asking for help to locate another missing woman

Latest News

Mini-Cassia firefighters raise money for ‘32nd Annual Firefighter Stairclimb’ in Seattle
Mini-Cassia firefighters raise money for ‘32nd Annual Firefighter Stairclimb’ in Seattle
Lori Vallow-Daybell’s legal team files a motion to dismiss the death penalty
Lori Vallow-Daybell’s legal team files a motion to dismiss the death penalty
Women in Motion conference
Annual ‘Women in Motion’ Conference to take place this Saturday
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave