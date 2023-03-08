Abortion trafficking and drag show legislation pass House, head to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that would in part prohibit minors from being transported across state lines to get an abortion is heading to the Senate after passing through the House on Tuesday.

HB 242, which is sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt and Rep. Kevin Andrus, passed the House 57 -12.

The legislation creates a criminal penalty for those who transport an Idaho minor to obtain an abortion without parental consent. According to the bill, an adult who intends to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant minor, by assisting the minor in procuring an abortion or obtaining an abortion-inducing drug for the minor, through “recruiting, harboring, or transporting” the pregnant minor, commits the crime of abortion trafficking.

“This does not prohibit a parent who wants to give consent or a parent who takes their child across the border to receive an abortion. A parent can still do that. A parent can still give permission to an aunt or and uncle to do that,” Erhardt said on the House floor.

Critics of of HB 242 said parental consent is only an affirmative defense and not an exception. A person would have to prove innocence in court, after being charged with the crime of abortion trafficking.

Ehardt mentioned a parent can give consent for a minor to be transported across state lines to get an an abortion, but it is not an affirmative defense for an adult to transport a minor to a state where abortion is legal, to get an abortion or obtain abortion inducing drugs, without parental consent.

The vote on the legislation mostly fell along party lines, with Rep. Dustin Manwaring and Rep. Richard Cheatum being the only Republicans to vote against the bill.

Democrat Lauren Necochea told House members the legislation limits minor’s rights, especially in situations where a minor might be living in an abusive household.

“There are cases where a minor might not feel safe telling their parents they need abortion care. It can be an abusive family situation. It can be any number of situations where it makes them feel unsafe for a 17-year-old to go to her parents, but maybe she has a big sister who can help her out,” Necochea said.

Under the legislation the Idaho Attorney General’s Office has the authority to prosecute at their discretion a person for abortion trafficking. Someone found guilty of the crime could be punished up to five years in prison.

Additionally, the legislation provides for civil remedies under Idaho’s Fetal Heartbeat law.

Also on Tuesday in the Idaho House, legislation that would restrict the access of drag shows in public places is heading to the Senate, after passing through the House.

The bill would prohibit the use of public facilities and public assets for live performances containing sexual conduct. Additionally, promoters, organizers, and performers of sexual exhibitions at private venues would have to take reasonable steps to prohibit the access of minors, such as checking ID’s

The bill’s sponsors said the legislation was prompted by drag shows held last year in public parks in both Coeur d’Alene and Boise, in which some spectators felt some of the performances being performed in front of children were obscene.

“Every single drag queen that testified(in committee) against this legislation, there were three of them that I asked, ‘Do you think children should be exposed to sexually explicit drag shows?’, all three of them said no,” said House floor sponsor Brent Crane.

HB 265 passed the House overwhelmingly 48 to 21, but the vote was not along party lines. Eleven Republicans voted in opposition.

Some of Republicans who voted against the legislation felt it interfered with local control, and others were concerned that parts of the bill’s language were vague and subjective, especially when it came to things like sexually provocative dances.

“It is painting everything with such a broad brush,” Rep. Dan Garner said. “When I served on the school board we would have constituents come in and complain about the cheerleading routine, or the dance team routine. I can see where this would spill over into that and cause problems.”

Some lawmakers also expressed concern that the bill had a civil liability attached to it, where a parent or guardian could sue a promoter, organizer, or performer up to $10,000 per violation. They would have up to four years to file a lawsuit.

