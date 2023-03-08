CSI women’s basketball goes for third straight Region 18 title

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just like the men’s basketball team, the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team opens the Region 18 tournament against Snow College.

The women hope they have a different result. The men’s team suffered their first loss of the season against the Badgers last week.

“I think it was a wake up call,” said sophomore forward Alyssa Christensen. “I think it just goes to show that any team will play their best on any given night, so I think that it’s just made us more focused and ready to go,” added Christensen.

Thursday’s game will be No. 4 CSI’s first game in almost two weeks.

“We have some kids banged up a little bit, so maybe that’s a good thing, but our kids our anxious,” said Head Coach Randy Rogers.

Coach Rogers looks to Kali Haizlip, who has really played well late, to make an impact in the tournament. But really, he adds, it could be anyone.

During CSI’s current 15-game win streak, the Golden Eagles have had seven different players lead them in scoring.

“I think we’re sharing the ball a lot, we get a lot of assists, I think that’s when we do the best is when we share the ball and everybody scores, and that’s what we’ll do,” said Christensen.

Last season, the Golden Eagles also had a bunch of depth and entered the Region 18 tournament with just two losses.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching this team, I think we’ve overachieved this year by a long shot, a lot of new faces,” said Rogers. “I’m pretty proud of this group, that we’re in the same situation we were in last year.”

Top seed CSI’s semifinal game Thursday against four-seed Snow starts at 7:30 p.m. over at the CSI gym.

If the Golden Eagles win, they play in the championship game Friday at 6 p.m.

If CSI wins Friday, they claim their third straight Region 18 title.

