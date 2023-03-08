Daylight Saving Time is this Sunday, preparing now can be a big “time-saver”

“If you have young children in your life, in your home, instead of waiting for Sunday to wake them up an hour early and put them down to bed early start doing that now.”
This weekend time "springs forward" one hour.
This weekend time "springs forward" one hour.(KCBD First Alert)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins.

You’ll need to spring your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

While it’s just one hour it could have a significant impact on your sleep.

Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District, says the time change can especially have negative effects on households with children.

She said the time change could be quite severe on everyone in the household from increased tantrums, an increase in nap avoidance, and difficulty going to sleep at night.

She says one of the best ways to prepare for the time change is to prepare now.

“If you have young children in your life, in your home, instead of waiting for Sunday to wake them up an hour early and put them down to bed early start doing that now,” said Bodily. “Start doing it in 15-minute increments, so by the time you hit Sunday, you’ve already made that transition and you were able to do it in a way that your children could handle, and it doesn’t make them nervous.”

Bodily added if you are affected by the loss of sleep try to get as much sunlight as you can during the day and exercise.

Also, do what you can to relax, using meditation, yoga, or prayer before you go to sleep.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

Latest News

Abortion trafficking and drag show legislation pass House, head to Senate
Abortion trafficking and drag show legislation pass House, head to Senate
Sun Valley dentist arrested for violating a no-contact order
Sun Valley dentist arrested for violating a no-contact order
Abortion trafficking and drag show legislation pass House, head to Senate
Abortion trafficking and drag show legislation pass House, head to Senate
The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
Idaho Launch bill stumbles out of committee, to be possibly amended