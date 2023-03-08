Daylight Saving Time is this Sunday, preparing now can be a big “time-saver”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins.

You’ll need to spring your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

While it’s just one hour it could have a significant impact on your sleep.

Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District, says the time change can especially have negative effects on households with children.

She said the time change could be quite severe on everyone in the household from increased tantrums, an increase in nap avoidance, and difficulty going to sleep at night.

She says one of the best ways to prepare for the time change is to prepare now.

“If you have young children in your life, in your home, instead of waiting for Sunday to wake them up an hour early and put them down to bed early start doing that now,” said Bodily. “Start doing it in 15-minute increments, so by the time you hit Sunday, you’ve already made that transition and you were able to do it in a way that your children could handle, and it doesn’t make them nervous.”

Bodily added if you are affected by the loss of sleep try to get as much sunlight as you can during the day and exercise.

Also, do what you can to relax, using meditation, yoga, or prayer before you go to sleep.

