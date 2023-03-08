District 4 All-Star basketball games set for Wednesday

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School basketball season is over, but some seniors will get one last chance to hit the hardwood Wednesday.

Kimberly High School will host the District 4 All-Star games. The girls game will be played at 6:00 p.m., while the boys game starts at 7:30 p.m.

The boys will have a dunk contest, and the girls will have a 3-point shootout in between games.

GIRLS EAST TEAM

Head Coach: Bart Deters, Raft River

Audri Gonzalez, Minico

Hayle Stroud, Minico

Bentley Cranney, Oakley

Falon Bedke, Oakley

Libby Boden, Raft River

Logan Jones, Raft River

Caroline Schumann, Raft River

Karlie Chapman, Shoshone

Kelsy Stanger, Kimberly

Mekell Wright, Kimberly

Honorary selection: Jane Parke, Carey

GIRLS WEST TEAM

Head Coach: Clayton Nebeker, Filer

Lily Teske, Canyon Ridge

Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse Christian

Jasmine Earl, Filer

Gracie Brooks, Filer

Josalyn Bailey, Filer

Kaesen Olson, Jerome

Reagan Cook, Jerome

Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home

Ava Fistolera, Twin Falls

Hailey Chapa, Burley

BOYS EAST TEAM

Head Coach: Dick Simpson, Carey

Stockton Sheets, Burley

Carsn Perkes, Carey

Clay Kent, Richfield

Luke Dalton, Richfield

Grayden Devries, Kimberly

Kyle Christensen, Valley

Bryson Allen, Declo

JT Garza, Minico,

Brevin Trenkle, Minico

Korbin Heitzman, Wood River

BOYS WEST TEAM

Head Coach: Dan Winn, Buhl

Diego Torres, Wendell

Hayato Yamada, Lighthouse Christian

Santi Alvarado, Castleford

Ethan Roland, Castleford

Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge

Blake Figueroa, Canyon Ridge

Loren Wright, Mountain Home

Nick Fulbright, Mountain Home

Will Pruecil, Twin Falls

Schuyler Mower, Jerome

