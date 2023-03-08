District 4 All-Star basketball games set for Wednesday
40 area boys and girls will compete
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School basketball season is over, but some seniors will get one last chance to hit the hardwood Wednesday.
Kimberly High School will host the District 4 All-Star games. The girls game will be played at 6:00 p.m., while the boys game starts at 7:30 p.m.
The boys will have a dunk contest, and the girls will have a 3-point shootout in between games.
GIRLS EAST TEAM
Head Coach: Bart Deters, Raft River
Audri Gonzalez, Minico
Hayle Stroud, Minico
Bentley Cranney, Oakley
Falon Bedke, Oakley
Libby Boden, Raft River
Logan Jones, Raft River
Caroline Schumann, Raft River
Karlie Chapman, Shoshone
Kelsy Stanger, Kimberly
Mekell Wright, Kimberly
Honorary selection: Jane Parke, Carey
GIRLS WEST TEAM
Head Coach: Clayton Nebeker, Filer
Lily Teske, Canyon Ridge
Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse Christian
Jasmine Earl, Filer
Gracie Brooks, Filer
Josalyn Bailey, Filer
Kaesen Olson, Jerome
Reagan Cook, Jerome
Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home
Ava Fistolera, Twin Falls
Hailey Chapa, Burley
BOYS EAST TEAM
Head Coach: Dick Simpson, Carey
Stockton Sheets, Burley
Carsn Perkes, Carey
Clay Kent, Richfield
Luke Dalton, Richfield
Grayden Devries, Kimberly
Kyle Christensen, Valley
Bryson Allen, Declo
JT Garza, Minico,
Brevin Trenkle, Minico
Korbin Heitzman, Wood River
BOYS WEST TEAM
Head Coach: Dan Winn, Buhl
Diego Torres, Wendell
Hayato Yamada, Lighthouse Christian
Santi Alvarado, Castleford
Ethan Roland, Castleford
Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge
Blake Figueroa, Canyon Ridge
Loren Wright, Mountain Home
Nick Fulbright, Mountain Home
Will Pruecil, Twin Falls
Schuyler Mower, Jerome
