Idaho Launch bill stumbles out of committee, to be possibly amended

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s key legislative priorities this session faced some hiccups in the Senate Commerce & Human Resources Committee, and it is now heading to the Senate floor to be possibly amended.

HB 24 expands the existing Idaho launch program to high school graduates starting with the class of 2024. Eligible graduates can receive a grant of $8,500 to be redeemed at an Idaho college of their choice, but preference will be given to students pursuing in-demand careers.

The bill is being funded by leveraging and redirecting $102 million in existing budget capacity. $80 million annually will come from the in demand careers fund, and $22 million will come from the elimination of the Postsecondary Credit Scholarship and Opportunity Scholarship programs.

Sen. Dave Lent, who introduced the bill to the committee on Wednesday, said the Idaho Launch program has been around for a couple years, and has proven to be a successful program. He said according to the program’s 2022 annual report, there were 3,721 participants in the Idaho Launch program. Lent said the average payout for people to improve their work situation was $3,300. He said the return on the investment after one year of completion, was an average pay increase of $16,000 per individual.

“They are coming from below the poverty level, up $16,000, $22,000 to $38,000 within one year of going through this program,” Lent said. “Think what that means in return for Idaho…We have provided an opportunity for an Idaho citizen to become self reliant, earn a living wage, and move on and contribute in a way they couldn’t before.”

Those who spoke in support of the bill in the public hearing felt it would help employers dealing with staffing shortages, and students struggling to pay for college.

“I stand by this for a number of reasons, but I am confident the state’s return on investment will far exceed the state’s initial investment. This is due to those who achieve further education after high school tend to make more money than those who do not,” Adam Scott said.

However, those in opposition felt high school graduates need to take responsibility for their own lives, and not be dependent on the government for whether or not they can afford college or a CTE program. Some also felt the legislation was a misuse of taxpayer dollars and a form of government overreach, comparing it to central planning.

‘The government should not be able to take taxpayer money and allocate it to the desired education and pay students to go into the desired educational field that they deem valuable,” Isabella Schiffler said. “I urge you to vote against this bill and prevent Idaho from becoming more like China.”

Many of the committee members had mixed feelings about the legislation. Some saying they think the money would be better utilized to help fund K-12 education. Others said employers need to take responsibility for their own staffing shortages, and it is not the state’s job to fix problems in the private sector. Some even question if it was constitutional for the State of Idaho to be funding post secondary education with public money.

Sen. Dan Foreman said he had a lot of problems with the bill and made a motion to hold the bill in committee.

“The workforce resides mostly in the private sector. The private sectors should develop jobs for people within that workforce. There is no constitutional requirement for the government to create jobs or fill jobs in the private sector,” Foreman said.

Additionally, he said he saw the bill as a redistribution of wealth, as public money was being used for private reasons.

Sen. Lina Hartgen said she liked the bill, and she didn’t see the bill as a “socialist program” where Idaho was picking “winners and losers”. She felt the bill would encourage a lot of kids to go to college, who otherwise might not have thought about it due to financial struggles.

“I get lots of supportive emails from the grassroot people in my community, and I must go with what my community wants,” Hartgen said. “We have wonderful CTE programs at our community colleges. All of our community colleges are ready to take this on.”

Sen. Todd Lakey respected the comments made in support and opposition of the legislation, but he was not able to get “over the hill” on the bill. He said he didn’t think the legislation was unconstitutional, but the state’s constitutional priority is to fund K-12 public schools.

“We have heard a lot about the deficiencies we have in K-12. I’d prefer we spend those monies there,” Lakey said.

Lent acknowledged the bill isn’t perfect, but there is a “trailer bill” scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, specifically designed to answer the concerns related to HB 24. Lent hinted that the “trailer bill” would address things like accountability, funding, and the Workforce Development Council.

Sen. Jim Guthrie, who is a co-sponsor of the bill, said he didn’t see the bill as a “handout” but a “helping hand”.

“If anyone is in the room that is truly a self made man that never had a helping hand congratulations because you are indeed an anomaly,” Guthrie said.

Additionally, he said he didn’t see it as a redistribution of wealth, because if Idaho can have a more educated workforce, that redistribution of wealth can come back to Idaho in the form of more tax revenue and more entrepreneurs.

Guthrie countered Foreman’s motion by making a substitute motion to send the bill to the Senate to be amended. He said he thought the appropriate measure was to put the bill in the 14th Order, where it can sit until the “trailer bill” catches up.

“Once it catches up I think we can reevaluate if the trailer bill fixes the things that need to be fixed , then they can run as clean bills, If not we have the option to amend. I don’t want to see this bill die in committee,” Guthrie said.

In the end, the committee approved Guthrie’s motion.

