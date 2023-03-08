Idaho Tax Commission says grocery credit refund is available, even if you aren’t required to file

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you spent money on groceries in Idaho during 2022 there is money waiting for you as a part of the state’s grocery credit refund - even if you aren’t required to file taxes in the state.

$100, or $120 if you’re over 65, is waiting for you as a part of the refund. Last tax season more than 115,000 residents who did not file taxes received a grocery credit refund. And the Idaho Tax Commission is urging residents to not miss out.

“Especially if you’re new to Idaho, or a lot of senior citizens who don’t have enough income to file taxes - might not realize they qualify for the grocery credit refund. That’s a lot of people that file for this as well,” said Renee Eymann a Senior Public Information Officer.

There are two different forms, depending on your age, to fill out if you are qualified for the grocery credit.

For a link to those forms and more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.