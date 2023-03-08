Idaho Tax Commission says grocery credit refund is available, even if you aren’t required to file

The Idaho Tax Commission is urging residents to not miss out.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you spent money on groceries in Idaho during 2022 there is money waiting for you as a part of the state’s grocery credit refund - even if you aren’t required to file taxes in the state.

$100, or $120 if you’re over 65, is waiting for you as a part of the refund. Last tax season more than 115,000 residents who did not file taxes received a grocery credit refund. And the Idaho Tax Commission is urging residents to not miss out.

“Especially if you’re new to Idaho, or a lot of senior citizens who don’t have enough income to file taxes - might not realize they qualify for the grocery credit refund. That’s a lot of people that file for this as well,” said Renee Eymann a Senior Public Information Officer.

There are two different forms, depending on your age, to fill out if you are qualified for the grocery credit.

For a link to those forms and more information, Click Here.

