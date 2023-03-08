Interlink volunteer Caregivers in need of more volunteers as demand for services increases

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is seeing an increase in the demand for their services, in turn - requiring more volunteers.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers gives people with no other means of transportation a way to get to their essential appointments and errands.

People who typically use their services are senior citizens, with no family or friends in the area, who need to get to their cancer treatments or dialysis appointments.

The rides are given by volunteers, and the director of IVC says as more people are in need of their services, they are needing more people to volunteer their time to help them get where they need to go.

IVC does reimburse volunteers 68.5 cents per mile.

“And we’ve outgrown our capacity, because we’re serving more people now than we ever have since we started doing this, last year we drove over 102,000 miles and spent over $62,000 in milage reimbursement to our drivers, that’s huge, and it’s not stopping,” said Jeanette Roe with the Interlink Volunteer Caregivers.

Volunteering is open to people in all eight counties of Southern Idaho, and you can volunteer as much or as little as you want.

To become a volunteer, visit this link or call 1 (208) 733-6333.

