Jerome Police Dept. is looking for help to identify unknown suspects in drive-by shooting last month

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department is seeking help in finding the person - or persons - responsible for shooting at a house last month.

On February 14th at approximately 5:00 p.m., Jerome Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of 6th Ave West.

A home at that location had been shot several times by a subject in a passing vehicle.

The residents did not recognize the suspects’ vehicle. Officials were able to locate a video of the vehicle from several houses away.

The video is far from great, but the JPD is hoping someone may recognize the vehicle or has any information at all regarding the incident. You can do so and remain totally anonymous.

Call the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328. Reference case # 2-3-0-1-2-2 or send them a message if you would like.

