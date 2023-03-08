Pocatello woman arrested for eluding, injury to a child

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Pocatello woman is facing eluding and injury to child charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase this past weekend.

On March 4 around 12:10 p.m., a Jerome County deputy spotted a car going at a high rate of speed on Interstate 84 near milepost 173. It was confirmed on the deputy’s front facing radar, that the driver, Jazmin Quenton-Odoh, 20, was allegedly driving 110 mph.

The deputy continued to follow, while alerting dispatch to the scene unfolding in the westbound lanes.

According to court documents, Quenton-Odoh, 20, then reached speeds of 115 miles per hour, while passing a semi-truck in the right lane and nearly rear-ending a truck, according to the deputy in pursuit. The driver then moved into a different lane.

A corporal from the sheriff’s office, who was in communication with dispatch, then deployed a spike set around milepost 168 and Quenton-Odoh’s car came to a rest in the median.

Three passengers were inside the car, including a two-year-old child. The child was released to the custody of one of the passengers.

Jerome Police and the Bureau of Land Management also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.