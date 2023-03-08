Pocatello woman arrested for eluding, injury to a child

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:28 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Pocatello woman is facing eluding and injury to child charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase this past weekend.

On March 4 around 12:10 p.m., a Jerome County deputy spotted a car going at a high rate of speed on Interstate 84 near milepost 173. It was confirmed on the deputy’s front facing radar, that the driver, Jazmin Quenton-Odoh, 20, was allegedly driving 110 mph.

The deputy continued to follow, while alerting dispatch to the scene unfolding in the westbound lanes.

According to court documents, Quenton-Odoh, 20, then reached speeds of 115 miles per hour, while passing a semi-truck in the right lane and nearly rear-ending a truck, according to the deputy in pursuit. The driver then moved into a different lane.

A corporal from the sheriff’s office, who was in communication with dispatch, then deployed a spike set around milepost 168 and Quenton-Odoh’s car came to a rest in the median.

Three passengers were inside the car, including a two-year-old child. The child was released to the custody of one of the passengers.

Jerome Police and the Bureau of Land Management also assisted at the scene.

