Protesters gather in Twin Falls, and around Idaho, to highlight the need for childcare funding from the state

These protests happened all over the state, with the main one at the capitol steps at the Statehouse in Boise.
Protesters gather in Twin Falls, and around Idaho, to highlight the need for childcare funding...
Protesters gather in Twin Falls, and around Idaho, to highlight the need for childcare funding from the state(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Local childcare providers around the state were protesting today to send a message to Boise that grant funding that was promised - is still needed.

Local advocates are upset over the fact that the state is rejecting 43-million dollars for childcare centers in the Gem State.

Local centers have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. And they’re blaming the Idaho State Legislature.

They also say that additionally, childcare workers have been receiving a monthly stipend intended to keep them in the field.

We found several protesters at Twin Falls City Park protesting about the mere fact that they want this funding to stay in place.

“We’re trying to get Idaho lawmakers to try and pass a law for all of Idaho to keep grants going and wage enhancement for our staff. Because we can’t keep up with the wages and keep our buildings open to keep us with the childcare in Twin Falls. It’s been going on since COVID and we’ve had a lot of help from the state. We’re just asking that they continue with the funding,” said Joni Jones – a local childcare provider.

These protests happened all over the state, with the main one at the capitol steps at the Statehouse in Boise.

