Sun Valley dentist arrested for violating a no-contact order

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Sun Valley dentist was arrested again, after violating a no-contact order.

Hailey resident Brian Galbraith had a warrant out for his arrest and was booked Tuesday into the Blaine County Jail.

About a month ago, the 48-year-old was arrested for felony domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child, felony attempted strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.

According to a statement released by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for a report of a domestic assault.

The deputies determined that Galbraith had left the residence.

Two days later, Galbraith was arrested by deputies in Ada County at a residence in Eagle.

He was out on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for April 20th.

