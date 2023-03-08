A Twin Falls man is behind bars after a short pursuit with local law enforcement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —30-year-old Tyler James Walton of Twin Falls is in custody following a short pursuit at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office - a Filer Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a Silver Acura driven by Walton - when he sped off at an excessive speed.

Filer Officers pursued the driver on Hwy. 30, until they entered Twin Falls City limits and terminated the pursuit.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Deputies and Twin Falls Police Officers in unmarked vehicles located the car within the city.

As the driver continued to drive erratically and at excessive speeds - causing safety concerns, the officers initiated a second pursuit.

When it was safe to do so, a Twin Falls Sheriff’s Deputy performed a PIT maneuver near Mile-Marker three on Hwy. 50 and the vehicle came to a stop.

Walton exited the vehicle and ran a short distance before he was apprehended.

He is being held in Twin Falls on the charge of Eluding, as well as warrants for Stalking in the 2nd Degree, and two counts of Protection Order Violations.

