AAA Idaho expects a busy spring travel season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Spring break marks the beginning of the travel season for many American families. And according to AAA Idaho, travelers are preparing to head out in throngs.

According to data released by the association shows that, once again, the number of people hitting the road during 2023 will be on the rise following dips during the pandemic.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde says travel data has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, but some signs suggest travelers are again showing habits that mirror pre-2020 norms.

“30% more people are planning an international trip than a year ago. So, those are pretty strong numbers, obviously given all the headaches that come into making that come about. Then, if you’re talking multigenerational travel, 40% of travelers said, for spring break, they’re going to have at least three generations of travelers involved,” said Conde.

This data includes planned travel - which implies that all the data could increase as last-minute travelers decide to head out.

Most notably, domestic trips, which have dipped thus far, could see a rise back to levels seen in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.