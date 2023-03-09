AAA Idaho expects a busy spring travel season

This data includes planned travel - which implies that all the data could increase as last-minute travelers decide to head out.
AAA Idaho expects a busy spring travel season
AAA Idaho expects a busy spring travel season
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Spring break marks the beginning of the travel season for many American families. And according to AAA Idaho, travelers are preparing to head out in throngs.

According to data released by the association shows that, once again, the number of people hitting the road during 2023 will be on the rise following dips during the pandemic.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde says travel data has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, but some signs suggest travelers are again showing habits that mirror pre-2020 norms.

“30% more people are planning an international trip than a year ago. So, those are pretty strong numbers, obviously given all the headaches that come into making that come about. Then, if you’re talking multigenerational travel, 40% of travelers said, for spring break, they’re going to have at least three generations of travelers involved,” said Conde.

This data includes planned travel - which implies that all the data could increase as last-minute travelers decide to head out.

Most notably, domestic trips, which have dipped thus far, could see a rise back to levels seen in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

Latest News

Annual construction expo in Twin Falls.
Students get hands-on experience at annual Construction Expo
Twin Falls County Clerk clarifies absentee voting process after House Bill 259 was introduced
Twin Falls County Clerk clarifies the absentee voting process
Magic Valley officials request Idaho Governor and Attorney General adopt a “no build option”...
Magic Valley officials request Idaho Governor and Attorney General adopt a “no build option” for Lava Ridge Wind Project
Hazelton woman speaks out after suspect officially charged with aggravated murder of her son...
Hazelton woman speaks out after suspect officially charged with aggravated murder of her son Dylan Rounds in Utah