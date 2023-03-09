Law enforcement investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt at an Eagle business

Detectives are still working on what led up to the shooting and the identities are not being released at this time.


By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eagle Police are investigating a report of an attempted-murder suicide Wednesday afternoon at a local business.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reports a 38-year-old man walked into a Westmark Credit Union and shot two people, killing a woman and injuring another.

He then walked outside, got into a car and shot himself in the head.

He is listed in critical condition.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital, where she has non-life-threatening injuries.

Eagle police say evidence suggests the deceased woman was targeted by the suspect. It’s unknown if the injured victim knew the assailant.

