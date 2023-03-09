Burley’s Bair the third Idahoan to receive invite to All-American Bowl

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley junior wide receiver Gatlin Bair intends to play in one of the most prestigious high school football games in the country.

After receiving an invitation to play in the 24th edition of the All-American Bowl, Bair has committed to playing in the game in January 2024.

The game will be at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It features the nation’s top 100 high school senior football players.

Bair, as organizers told him, is the third Idahoan to receive an invite. Tommy Togiai and Colson Yankoff were the others. If Bair plays in the game, he would be the second Gem state athlete to do so.

They told us 1… Tommy Togiai… Colson Yankoff was invited but early enrolled at UW and couldn’t play. — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) March 8, 2023

“It’s really cool just to think about how special of an event it is and how few people get invited to it,” Bair said. “A really great opportunity to go compete against the best in the nation.”

Gatlin has fielded plenty of high-level Division I football offers. He plans on narrowing down his search to a handful of teams soon and will make a final decision before his senior season this fall.

Bair had 73 catches for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns during his junior season.

