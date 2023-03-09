Burley’s Brookins heading to Treasure Valley Community College

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley baseball player Bronson Brookins will play for Treasure Valley Community College next fall.

Brookins, a second-team all-Great Basin selection last season, will primarily catch for the Chukars. Bronson signed with Treasure Valley Wednesday.

In Twin Falls, Bruin golfer Halle Western made it official with Southern Virginia University.

Western was a part of Twin Falls’ state championship team this past fall.

