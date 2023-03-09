Burley’s Brookins heading to Treasure Valley Community College

Twin Falls’ Western will play golf at Southern Virginia University
Twin Falls' Western will play golf at Southern Virginia University
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley baseball player Bronson Brookins will play for Treasure Valley Community College next fall.

Brookins, a second-team all-Great Basin selection last season, will primarily catch for the Chukars. Bronson signed with Treasure Valley Wednesday.

In Twin Falls, Bruin golfer Halle Western made it official with Southern Virginia University.

Western was a part of Twin Falls’ state championship team this past fall.

