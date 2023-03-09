Community members to update historic architecture survey in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an ongoing effort to add a residential district to Twin Falls, community members will be out in the area updating the historic architectural survey.

Twin Falls currently has the historic warehouse district, the downtown historic district and the city park historic district.

For the past few years, there has been a movement to add a historic residential district, which would include the original townsite and the homes that are a part of it.

As a part of this effort, community members and students from the College of Southern Idaho will be out taking pictures of the historic homes, and then doing research on them to discover the history of the architecture and the transformation of the area.

“We’re going to have students, out in the neighborhood, especially in the area bounded by Addison, Blue Lakes and 6th Avenue, that corner, we’re going to have students going around taking pictures of your home, they will not be on your property, they will be walking on the streets, taking pictures on the sidewalk, where it’s public,” said Justin Vipperman, with the historic preservation committee, and a student adviser.

Once the survey is complete, it will be presented to the city.

There are 900 homes the students will be taking pictures of from the end of March through the end of April.

