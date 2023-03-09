Hazelton woman speaks out after suspect officially charged with aggravated murder of her son Dylan Rounds in Utah

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Candice Cooley of Hazelton is still grieving over the loss of her 19-year-old son Dylan Rounds, who was murdered at his farm in Lucin, Utah last year.

Cooley says her son has been missing since Memorial Day weekend 2022.

“I received a call from Dylan’s friend asking if I heard from him, and I hadn’t since that Thursday and so it kind of escalated that day as we all touched base, and we haven’t heard from Dylan since that Saturday. So that’s when all took off down there, Dylan… you; d hear from him once a week or twice a week, and then sometimes you’ll go week – it depended. But one of us were always in touch.” Words expressed by Candice Cooley.

At the time, nearby squatter, James Brenner was the lead suspect in the case and faced a federal weapons charge.

But it wasn’t until March 3rd, 2023, when Brenner was formally charged with aggravated murder and the abuse or desecration of a human body, for the murder of Dylan Rounds.

His remains have yet to be found.

Dozens of agencies worked together in this case, and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s office issued this statement:

“We express our condolences to the family of Dylan Rounds. we would like to also express our immense gratitude to the following for their assistance with this case, this has truly been a team effort.”

And the family continues to keep his legacy alive.

“So, this year for ‘Sew a Seed for Dylan’ we’re going to the mammoth sunflowers – you know, the great big ten footers, so we’ll get them out about April - mid-March - next week sometime and get them out through April. That way when Dylan birthday comes in August, everybody will have them grown,” said Cooley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.