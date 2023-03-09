Idaho Water officials meet to discuss current conditions in the Gem State

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Members of the Idaho Water Supply Committee met Wednesday in Boise to talk about the status of the Gem State’s water supply as we get closer to growing season.

According to data presented to the committee, the current snowpack has improved over the last month in the Upper Snake Region, the Owyhee Basin and a few others.

Reports show that the Upper Snake Reservoir system still needs over 120% of normal snow pack to catch up from prior years.

In looking at graphs provided by the Idaho Department of Water Resources – Locally, American Falls Reservoir is 67% full, Milner Dam is at 58%, Lake Walcot is 77% full, while Palisades is only at 31% full.

