Legislation introduced that would require paid signature gatherers to register and complete training

The draft legislation still needs to have a public hearing before heading to the house floor.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho lawmaker is seeking to make the process of gathering signatures for an initiative or referendum more challenging.

Rep. Sage Dixon introduced legislation in the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday morning, that would require paid signature gatherers to register and complete training administered with the Idaho Secretary of State.

Dixon said the legislation would not extend to unpaid volunteers, but he is amendable to having unpaid volunteers go through training.

“Something to increase the integrity. If we are going to be making law and order though this process it would be good to know who is out there gathering the signatures, and who is responsible for hiring them.” Said Dixon.

The draft legislation still needs to have a public hearing before heading to the house floor.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning

Latest News

Construction on new Urgent Care facility in Twin Falls is almost done
Construction on new Urgent Care facility in Twin Falls is almost done
Expect gas prices to jump as winter comes to an end
AAA Idaho says expect gas prices to jump as winter comes to an end
Twin Falls Power Outage, Idaho Power vehicle on-scene
Over 5,500 Idaho Power customers lost power after winter storm
Jerome School District
Jerome School District seeks to pass a supplemental levy on upcoming March 14th election
Magic Valley Paramedics
Fit and Well Idaho: Paramedic Soirée aims to raise money for SORT Team