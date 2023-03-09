Legislation introduced that would require paid signature gatherers to register and complete training

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho lawmaker is seeking to make the process of gathering signatures for an initiative or referendum more challenging.

Rep. Sage Dixon introduced legislation in the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday morning, that would require paid signature gatherers to register and complete training administered with the Idaho Secretary of State.

Dixon said the legislation would not extend to unpaid volunteers, but he is amendable to having unpaid volunteers go through training.

“Something to increase the integrity. If we are going to be making law and order though this process it would be good to know who is out there gathering the signatures, and who is responsible for hiring them.” Said Dixon.

The draft legislation still needs to have a public hearing before heading to the house floor.

