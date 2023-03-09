Legislation regarding absentee ballots in Idaho is making its way through the house

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Legislation is making its way through the House that would restrict access to the absentee voting process.

House Bill 259 would only allow county clerks, election officials, and employees of the state to distribute absentee ballot applications.

Additionally, absentee ballot applications can only be sent to voters that have requested an application.

The bill sponsor said he is concerned third parties, like political campaigns, are creating a system where people might be getting multiple absentee ballots.

Those who spoke in opposition of the bill in the House State Affairs Committee said the legislation is a solution in search of a problem.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office told the committee there have been no widespread cases in Idaho, relating to absentee voting. However, some committee members still had concerns.

“The thing that is concerning to me about all these bills, and this one in particular is we are not having anyone from the county prosecutor’s office or the clerk’s office coming in and telling us we need to have this change and that change,” said Rep. John Gannon – Dist. 17.

“I have had numerous people approach me and say I have been told I voted absentee. I am fairly convinced this happening is because there are multiple organizations that are sending out absentee ballots, and some of those ballots get returned by people who are not the voters,” said Rep. Joe Alfieri – Dist. 4.

According to the legislation, absentee ballot applications can be sent out to areas that are designated as mail ballot precincts, without a request.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.