Magic Mountain is having a better-than-expected ski season

SOUTH HILLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Snow continues to pile on at Magic Mountain Ski Area... giving powder heads a place close to home to catch some turns late into the season.

“It’s pretty good, there is some powder today, so that’s fun,” said Abby Hendricks.

“It’s pretty powdery and you can slide on it pretty easy.” “It’s pretty good,” said Con Wells and Kooper Torgrson.

It’s March 8th and snow is still falling consistently across the Magic Valley, and for smaller ski resorts like Magic Mountain, every day of running lifts and every inch of snow is like white gold.

“It’s an extraordinary year. We’ve had more snow this year, and fresh snow almost every week, than we have in a lot of years,” said Suzette Miller.

As snow continues to fall in the South Hills, the resort continues to eye the possibility of keeping the chairs turning further into 2023 and each day they remain open, the better off the business is.

“We typically go till spring break, we don’t know what is going to happen this year, if it’s cold down in the valley people still come up. But once it gets warm and the spring sports start, it’s hard to get people,” said Miller.

Before the recent snow, the staff at Magic Mountain was planning to close on March 18th, but new snow means that will likely be pushed back.

Even in a better-than-average business year for Magic Mountain, there is one thing that always takes priority above the bottom line.

“It’s super fun. I always say we are in the business to help people have fun. It’s very satisfying when you see smiles on their faces and see them happy and having fun,” said Miller.

For up-to-date lift schedules, Miller says to keep an eye on Magic Mountain’s social media pages or call before heading up.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.