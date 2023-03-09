Magic Valley officials request Idaho Governor and Attorney General adopt a “no build option” for Lava Ridge Wind Project

An overwhelming number of people expressed concerns to lawmakers on Wednesday during a public hearing
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An effort to stop the construction of 400 wind turbines on public land in the Magic Valley, is heading to the house floor, after passing through committee.

A resolution being sponsored by Magic Valley lawmakers is asking the Idaho Governor and Attorney General to take what legal actions are available - to encourage the Bureau of Land Management to select a “no build option” on the Lava Ridge project.

An overwhelming number of people expressed concerns to lawmakers on Wednesday during a public hearing - stating that the project could have a detrimental impact on the areas roads, wildlife, water resources, and local economy, and specifically the housing market

Magic Valley Energy estimates the project would create 700 jobs during its two year construction period.

“well, here is instant demand for two years for housing, and when they leave in two years what do think is going to happen,” said Jack Nelsen – Dist. 26 (Jerome)

“I have never seen a more diverse group come together against something as long as I have been involved in public service,” said Don Hall – Twin Falls County Commissioner.

Currently, there is an application pending before the Bureau of Land Management to approve the placement of the wind turbines in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties.

