Officer-involved shooting reported in Boise

The Boise Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on the southeast corner of East Boise Avenue and South Apple.

According to KBOI, Ada County Sheriff’s deputies made initial contact with the suspect on the west end of the county after a nearby family called 911, saying they felt unsafe.

The suspect then eluded police.

When Ada County deputies and Boise Police caught up to the suspect, he reportedly exited his vehicle holding something that looked like a weapon. Officers then shot the suspect, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Early information indicates that the suspect may have been traveling from Oregon to Boise.

Timberline High and White Pine Elementary schools were in safety protocol and an alert was sent to parents and guardians.

