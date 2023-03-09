Students get hands-on experience at annual Construction Expo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From siding to roofing, electrical, painting and flooring, students from area schools are taking part in the annual construction expo in Twin Falls.

“They get to come out here, participate, work with general contractors in the industry, really see what it’s like to work on the job, we’ve got different stations they can go around to,” said Cameron Hoge, a construction teacher for the Twin Falls School District.

Each station is taught by professionals working in the industry right now, and the students are able to see which part of construction they enjoy the most.

“I went over, my first station was the electrical, and that was really cool, I’m really into the electricity and stuff, wiring, and then I went to drywall,” said Kennedy AudraSmith who is a freshman at Idaho City High School and taking part in the expo.

Magic Valley Electric is one of the professionals taking part in the expo, they say it’s great to interact with the students and let them know that a trade can be a good career for them.

“It helps open kids’ eyes, to where it gets kids more kids into the field, we do need more people in the blue-collar workforce in the trades, it doesn’t matter what it is, everybody is struggling to get their good help, this way we can teach them early and show them what they like to do,” said Craig Leavelle with Magic Valley Electric.

For teacher Cameron Hoge, he enjoys seeing the kids put to practice what they have spent all year learning.

“For them to come out here and get exposed to some of the different trades in construction, it’s going to be a great value for them in the long run, because, a lot of students just don’t know what it’s like because in school you don’t get to see some of these jobs that they get to go around and experience,” Said Hoge.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.