Twin Falls County Clerk clarifies the absentee voting process

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several House Bills have been introduced that would limit access to absentee ballots in this legislative session, House Bill 205 and House Bill 259.

House Bill 259 states no person other than a country clerk, election official, officer, or employee of the state may distribute an absentee ballot application. Currently, political parties as well as candidates can issue applications.

While currently, anyone can distribute applications, only the County Clerk can issue the actual absentee ballot.

Proponents of the bill worried under current law multiple applications would be sent in with multiple ballots would be sent out, however, Kristina Glascock, the Clerk of the District Court, clarified only one ballot will be issued once an application is verified.

“We can tell in our system if they’ve requested an absentee ballot and if they’ve returned that absentee ballot,” said Glascock. “So, our system will only allow one vote for that voter.”

Glascock added when an absentee ballot application is received, they will verify the signature on the request form matches the signature on the voter registration card so a fraudulent application would not be accepted.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.