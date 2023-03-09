Twin Falls Habitat for Humanity is looking for donations and volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley has another hidden gem through the efforts of Habitat for Humanity. Habitat is in 70 countries and has a location right here in Twin Falls.

We had another chance to see what’s happening at the location on Eastland Drive and found a variety of donated items, ready for resale to you.

The Re-Store has everything and more for your home and lifestyle.

The Re-Store features computer furniture and the prices are reasonable. Their mission is to continue to bring people together, to build homes, communities, and hope.

Homes are built using volunteer labor and habitat makes no profit from the sales.

Meanwhile, the center’s director Linda Fleming brings us up to date about the new “land donations” for needy Magic Valley families.

“And so, we are, seeking donations number one, it can be funded, it can be land, it can be your helping hands. All those things are needed for our habitat program. But mostly, land right now (laughing),” said Fleming.

Fleming also explains the specific purpose in asking for land donations, because - as she says, families can move into their new “forever homes” faster.

“We are in the middle of family selection right now, for our 2024-2025 build season, We’ve just finished interviewing over 100 families, that are in need of affordable housing in our Magic Valley. And, now it’s the committee’s, very difficult task of narrowing that down to four to six families to partner with,” said Fleming.

She also says that they appreciate all the efforts from community members and volunteers.

