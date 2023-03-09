Twin Falls Habitat for Humanity is looking for donations and volunteers

The Re-Store has everything and more for your home and lifestyle.
Twin Falls Habitat for Humanity is looking for donations and volunteers
Twin Falls Habitat for Humanity is looking for donations and volunteers(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley has another hidden gem through the efforts of Habitat for Humanity. Habitat is in 70 countries and has a location right here in Twin Falls.

We had another chance to see what’s happening at the location on Eastland Drive and found a variety of donated items, ready for resale to you.

The Re-Store has everything and more for your home and lifestyle.

The Re-Store features computer furniture and the prices are reasonable. Their mission is to continue to bring people together, to build homes, communities, and hope.

Homes are built using volunteer labor and habitat makes no profit from the sales.

Meanwhile, the center’s director Linda Fleming brings us up to date about the new “land donations” for needy Magic Valley families.

“And so, we are, seeking donations number one, it can be funded, it can be land, it can be your helping hands. All those things are needed for our habitat program. But mostly, land right now (laughing),” said Fleming.

Fleming also explains the specific purpose in asking for land donations, because - as she says, families can move into their new “forever homes” faster.

“We are in the middle of family selection right now, for our 2024-2025 build season, We’ve just finished interviewing over 100 families, that are in need of affordable housing in our Magic Valley. And, now it’s the committee’s, very difficult task of narrowing that down to four to six families to partner with,” said Fleming.

She also says that they appreciate all the efforts from community members and volunteers.

If you have the desire to donate or volunteer, you can find the link by Clicking Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {3/9/2023}
Idaho Water officials meet to discuss current conditions in the Gem State
Idaho Water officials meet to discuss current conditions in the Gem State
AAA Idaho expects a busy spring travel season
AAA Idaho expects a busy spring travel season
Annual construction expo in Twin Falls.
Students get hands-on experience at annual Construction Expo