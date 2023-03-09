Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kristopher Jones, 19, of Twin Falls, is facing two counts of robbery, one count of burglary and eluding, all felonies.

According to court documents, late Tuesday night, Jones and a minor unlawfully entered a residence in the 1100 block of Twin Parks Drive.

Jones allegedly demanded keys to a vehicle and placed his hands around the homeowner’s neck, which happens to be his relative. Another minor was outside the home waiting for the pair to leave.

They took a vehicle from the residence and as they approached the intersection of Caswell Avenue and Washington Street North, a Twin Falls Police officer in response to the call, pulled behind the vehicle.

That’s when Jones accelerated to a high rate of speed and eluded the officer down Washington Street North. He was clocked at going 97 mph and also ran the red light at Falls Avenue and Washington Street North.

As Jones took a right on Pole Line Road, police say he lost control of the car and crashed. The trio then fled to a construction site near Epic Car Wash and hid underneath the dumpster.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the group refused to comply with officers until they got closer and finally came out of their hiding spot.

Police recovered a handgun and a shotgun from the scene.

