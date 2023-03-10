AAA Idaho says expect gas prices to jump as winter comes to an end

With ethanol containing winter blends on the way out - prices are set to increase.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices have been relatively stable in southern Idaho over the past few months after years of volatility - but experts expect that to change soon.

The average cost for a gallon in Twin Falls County has been hovering around $3.70 for the past month and currently sits at $3.77.

But, with ethanol containing winter blends on the way out - prices are set to increase.

Matthew Conde of AAA Idaho says there are additional factors that should lead to increased costs at the pump.

“The summer blend transition is already on the way. We are looking at anywhere from 5-10 cents more per gallon just for that switch. You’re also looking at a situation of increasing demand, so as we get to the spring break holiday, people are definitely going to start ramping up that demand,” said Conde.

Idaho still sits about thirty cents higher than the national average per gallon - which is currently $3.47.

