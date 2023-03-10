Construction on new Urgent Care facility in Twin Falls is almost done

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on the new Urgent Care clinic in Twin Falls has been underway for about a year. and now, doors are close to opening.

“May 1st will be our opening day on Blue Lakes,” said General Manager, Sean Christiansen.

The location will be the second under the Urgent Care umbrella in Twin Falls city limits, joining the Addison Avenue facility.

And according to Christensen, they are prepared to hit the ground running with all care options available.

“Will actually be bigger than this clinic. We’ll have full x-ray, we’ll have all of the services for normal patients plus occupational medicine,” said Christiansen.

Adding an additional care option for residents of the Magic Valley will help to combat the troubling patient/provider ratio in Idaho, which ranks last in the nation.

Do you see more people coming to Urgent Care in Twin Falls or just more quality care?

“Both, we’ll be able to see lots more patients and still see them in a timely manner. Our goal is to have them see a provider and when they come in and out it’s a 30-minute visit,” said Christiansen.

Not only will patients of Urgent Care see the benefits of having more local options, medical providers around the region will feel the benefits of having more providers within city limits.

“The Emergency Department at St. Luke’s, they love us because we’re really a release valve for a lot of people that it’s not appropriate for an emergency room, but they still need to be seen for a minor injury or illness,” said Christiansen.

When Urgent Care Blue Lakes opens, they will staff two providers daily - each capable of seeing 80-100 patients per day.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.