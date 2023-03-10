Cowboys and Cowgirls ready to put on show at 45th CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 45th annual College of Southern Idaho Intercollegiate Rodeo starts Friday evening.

Both men’s and women’s rodeo squads are second in the Rocky Mountain Region standings.

CSI junior Shelby Higgins looks to have another good showing in front of the home crowd. In last year’s event, she won the women’s all-around and finished third in barrel racing.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. The event will be Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. on both nights.

