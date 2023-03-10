Cowboys and Cowgirls ready to put on show at 45th CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo

Shelby Higgins has a chance to win in front of the home crowd again
Shelby Higgins has a chance to win in front of the home crowd again
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 45th annual College of Southern Idaho Intercollegiate Rodeo starts Friday evening.

Both men’s and women’s rodeo squads are second in the Rocky Mountain Region standings.

CSI junior Shelby Higgins looks to have another good showing in front of the home crowd. In last year’s event, she won the women’s all-around and finished third in barrel racing.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. The event will be Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. on both nights.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

Latest News

The Golden Eagles beat Snow for the fourth time this season
It wasn’t pretty, but CSI women advance to Region 18 title game
The Golden Eagles beat Snow for the fourth time this season
It wasn’t pretty, but CSI women advance to Region 18 title game
Shelby Higgins has a chance to win in front of the home crowd again
Cowboys and Cowgirls ready to put on show at the 45th CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo
Burley’s Brookins heading to Treasure Valley Community College
Burley’s Brookins heading to Treasure Valley Community College