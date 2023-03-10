CSI will hold its monthly Star Party at the Centennial Observatory this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is holding its monthly Star Party at The Centennial Observatory this Saturday.

If you would like to see more of what takes place behind the lens of the Norman Herrett Telescope, Observatory Director Chris Anderson hosts monthly Star Parties, on the second Saturday of each month, offering a chance to see some of the mysteries of space up close.

Anderson tells KMVT this is the perfect time of year to see what’s called “Zodiacal Light” or space dust.

“You’re looking for this, kind of, ghostly cone shape that kind of extends into the sky. It almost looks, um, the sun is getting ready to rise even though you’re looking in the direction of the sunset, in fact, it was called the false dawn by ancient poets and things like that.”

He said to best see the glow is to get away from city light and get dark adapted by not looking at your phone for at least 15 minutes.

