CSI will hold its monthly Star Party at the Centennial Observatory this Saturday

“You’re looking for this, kind of, ghostly cone shape that kind of extends into the sky.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is holding its monthly Star Party at The Centennial Observatory this Saturday.

If you would like to see more of what takes place behind the lens of the Norman Herrett Telescope, Observatory Director Chris Anderson hosts monthly Star Parties, on the second Saturday of each month, offering a chance to see some of the mysteries of space up close.

Anderson tells KMVT this is the perfect time of year to see what’s called “Zodiacal Light” or space dust.

“You’re looking for this, kind of, ghostly cone shape that kind of extends into the sky. It almost looks, um, the sun is getting ready to rise even though you’re looking in the direction of the sunset, in fact, it was called the false dawn by ancient poets and things like that.”

He said to best see the glow is to get away from city light and get dark adapted by not looking at your phone for at least 15 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

Latest News

Multiple avalanches reported in Blaine County, Extreme Avalanche Danger Warning issued
Multiple avalanches reported in Blaine County, Extreme Avalanche Danger Warning issued
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
Idaho Power warns that scams are on the rise
Idaho property tax legislation introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee
Idaho property tax legislation introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee