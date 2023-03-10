Fit and Well Idaho: Paramedic Soirée aims to raise money for SORT Team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Annual Magic Valley Paramedic Soirée is coming up and the community is invited.

The annual fundraiser has been on pause for a few years due to COVID-19 but, is back this year.

The fundraiser raises money for the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Team, who does all of the different rope rescues and other difficult rescue maneuvers in the area.

They also assist other counties and even states with rescues.

“We’re the only rescue team with paramedics on it, so we’re not only able to rescue these people but we’re also able to not only rescue these people but we’re also able to treat them, whatever they’ve gotten themselves in, so it’s a huge asset to the community to have not only rope rescue technicians that are very good at what they do but to have highly trained paramedics that can provide life saving care,” said Chad Smith, with Magic Valley Paramedics.

The fundraiser is on April 1st at the Canyon Crest Event Center beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.