Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning

The incident happened on the overpass of Highway 93.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All lanes are open now after a semi flipped onto its side on Interstate 84 Friday morning - causing all eastbound lanes to be closed.

It happened this morning around 8:30 a.m. The truck was traveling on the eastbound lanes on Interstate 84, around mile marker 173, which is the exit towards Twin Falls.

The incident happened on the overpass of Highway 93.

The semi was blocking all eastbound lanes, causing traffic to have to be diverted off of Interstate 84 and across Highway 93 to get around the incident.

Idaho state police are still investigating, but all lanes are open now.

