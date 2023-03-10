Idaho Power warns that scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power reminds customers to stay vigilant against scammers.

Phone scams targeting Idaho Power customers have been on the rise. Idaho Power reminds customers they will never demand payment over the phone or ask for pre-paid cards or Bitcoin.

Now, there is a new type of scam where the scammers go door-to-door claiming that Idaho Power is running out of electricity. They claim that the whole grid is out of electricity, and they are going to start rolling blackouts.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power told KMVT that is not true.

“Usually, they are trying to get them to buy products to generate their own electricity and prepare for the worst-case scenario in their home, and that’s unfortunate,” said Miller.

Some of the forms of electricity they may try to sell are generators or solar panels.

Miller says if you are ever unsure if a caller is a scammer hang up and call Idaho Power directly.

She added that even if it is Idaho Power, you hang up and call them they will understand.

