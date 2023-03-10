Idaho Power warns that scams are on the rise

Idaho Power reminds customers they will never demand payment over the phone or ask for pre-paid cards or Bitcoin.
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says. Idaho power says they never demand immediate payment over the phone(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power reminds customers to stay vigilant against scammers.

Phone scams targeting Idaho Power customers have been on the rise. Idaho Power reminds customers they will never demand payment over the phone or ask for pre-paid cards or Bitcoin.

Now, there is a new type of scam where the scammers go door-to-door claiming that Idaho Power is running out of electricity. They claim that the whole grid is out of electricity, and they are going to start rolling blackouts.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power told KMVT that is not true.

“Usually, they are trying to get them to buy products to generate their own electricity and prepare for the worst-case scenario in their home, and that’s unfortunate,” said Miller.

Some of the forms of electricity they may try to sell are generators or solar panels.

Miller says if you are ever unsure if a caller is a scammer hang up and call Idaho Power directly.

She added that even if it is Idaho Power, you hang up and call them they will understand.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

Latest News

Multiple avalanches reported in Blaine County, Extreme Avalanche Danger Warning issued
Multiple avalanches reported in Blaine County, Extreme Avalanche Danger Warning issued
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way puts on an excellent show this time of year.
CSI will hold its monthly Star Party at the Centennial Observatory this Saturday
Idaho property tax legislation introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee
Idaho property tax legislation introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee