Idaho property tax legislation introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A very anticipated piece of legislation was introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee Thursday morning.

Draft legislation to ease property taxes was presented by Representative Jason Monks.

Representative Monks says the legislation would take care of two of the biggest issues impacting property taxes.

The first part would help homeowners with a homeowner’s exemption. Those individuals would get the bulk of the money set aside and show up as a tax credit on their bill.

The second part eases property taxes for everyone by addressing school bonds and levies.

Homeowners pay anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent of their property taxes to pay for school expenses.

“So, when we look at how we can reduce those property taxes for people one of the things we want to do is reduce it based on what we’re paying for school facilities. it makes sense that we would address that as an issue,” said Rep. Jason Monks of Meridian.

Monks says the debt doesn’t shift to others. The money is already available in the state.

The draft legislation passed unanimously and will now move to the House.

