Idaho property tax legislation introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee

The draft legislation passed unanimously and will now move to the House.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A very anticipated piece of legislation was introduced in the House Revenue and Tax Committee Thursday morning.

Draft legislation to ease property taxes was presented by Representative Jason Monks.

Representative Monks says the legislation would take care of two of the biggest issues impacting property taxes.

The first part would help homeowners with a homeowner’s exemption. Those individuals would get the bulk of the money set aside and show up as a tax credit on their bill.

The second part eases property taxes for everyone by addressing school bonds and levies.

Homeowners pay anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent of their property taxes to pay for school expenses.

“So, when we look at how we can reduce those property taxes for people one of the things we want to do is reduce it based on what we’re paying for school facilities. it makes sense that we would address that as an issue,” said Rep. Jason Monks of Meridian.

Monks says the debt doesn’t shift to others. The money is already available in the state.

The draft legislation passed unanimously and will now move to the House.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

Latest News

Multiple avalanches reported in Blaine County, Extreme Avalanche Danger Warning issued
Multiple avalanches reported in Blaine County, Extreme Avalanche Danger Warning issued
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
Idaho Power warns that scams are on the rise
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way puts on an excellent show this time of year.
CSI will hold its monthly Star Party at the Centennial Observatory this Saturday