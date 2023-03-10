It wasn’t pretty, but CSI women advance to Region 18 title game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team will play for their third straight Region 18 title.

Despite turning the ball over 20 times and missing 15 free throws, the No. 4 Golden Eagles beat Snow in a Region 18 semifinal game Thursday.

CSI 57, Snow 45

Tylie Jones led the Golden Eagles with 16 points.

Top seed CSI will play three-seed Salt Lake Friday in the region championship game at 6 p.m. inside the CSI gym. The winner punches their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament.

