It wasn’t pretty, but CSI women advance to Region 18 title game

The Golden Eagles beat Snow for the fourth time this season
The Golden Eagles beat Snow for the fourth time this season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team will play for their third straight Region 18 title.

Despite turning the ball over 20 times and missing 15 free throws, the No. 4 Golden Eagles beat Snow in a Region 18 semifinal game Thursday.

CSI 57, Snow 45

Tylie Jones led the Golden Eagles with 16 points.

Top seed CSI will play three-seed Salt Lake Friday in the region championship game at 6 p.m. inside the CSI gym. The winner punches their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament.

