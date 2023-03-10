Jerome School District seeks to pass a supplemental levy on upcoming March 14th election

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District is seeking to pass a supplemental levy on the coming election on March 14th.

The supplemental levy has been in effect in the Jerome School District for 27 years, and helps the school district to afford extracurricular activities, including coaches and transportation.

It also helps pay for secretaries, custodians, cafeteria workers, and classroom aides throughout the district.

The levy makes up about 4% of the overall budget and is worth 1.25 million dollars for two years.

If passed tough, the cost to the taxpayers would remain the same, because of the growth of the city.

“The important thing for us is, it doesn’t raise taxes at all, because of the increase in market value in Jerome,” said superintendent Pat Charlton.

This comes on the heels of a school bond, which is specifically used to build or remodel school buildings.

This levy will be used to retain staff and run school programs.

“It’d be very bad because we would have to make reductions of over one million dollars, which probably means we are going to have to lay off some people, so it’s very important that we get it passed,” said Pat Charlton.

The election is on March 14th.

You can register to vote on election day at your polling location.

For more information on the supplemental levy, Click Here.

