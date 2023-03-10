The Life and Legacy of Governor Phil Batt

By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Current and former lawmakers and leaders gathered in the capitol rotunda in Boise Thursday morning to honor the legacy of former Governor Phil Batt.

“There’s a good reason we have this ceremony at the capitol you saw and you heard all the governors that followed him talked about how important he was and the rotunda was full of his friends and family and he left such a big mark,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

Some of those things he left a mark on is how state employees are paid and the states pension plan.

He also had a hand in the success of Idaho National Lab - something that wasn’t so popular at the time.

And he leaves behind a legacy of human rights in the state.

“His human rights record is beyond reproach what he did. He did some pretty hard lifting. I remember him calling me about workers comp for ag workers. He says Brad, surely you pay workers comp. It was interesting because my attorney who told me we should be paying workers comp was Jim Risch,” said Gov. Little.

Governor Batt is also remembered for being a frugal leader.

“Funny thing we were standing on the steps and these geese came in and fancy said well there’s the fly over and I said that’s a flyover Phil Batt would appreciate because it was cheap and he really was a thrifty governor and he was my friend. So, we’ll all miss him,” added Gov. Little.

