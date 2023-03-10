Multiple avalanches reported in Blaine County, Extreme Avalanche Danger Warning issued

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are multiple closures to report in the Wood River Valley and southern Idaho due to storm and avalanche dangers.

As you can see from pictures posted by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department - an avalanche occurred in north Hailey at around 8 a.m.

The slide is blocking the Big Wood River, near river trail lane and Empty Saddle Rd. Crews are assessing how to resolve the 10-15-foot-deep ice dam to prevent flooding of nearby homes. Please avoid the area and allow them to do their job.

More snow is expected in the Wood River Valley and especially in the mountain regions of southern Idaho.

A second avalanche has occurred in Hailey at 10:15 Friday morning on War Eagle Drive leading to Della Vista Drive.

A home was impacted in the avalanche according to a 911 call into Blaine County dispatch. It is not known if any injuries occurred - or the extend of the damage.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, there is a level 5 - Extreme Avalanche Danger in the Soldier and Wood River Mountains.

The center posted an update on Friday saying;

“Very large avalanches are capable of destroying your house are almost certain, and may impact roadways, trails, and structures at valley bottoms. Avoid all avalanche terrain and terrain exposed to avalanche hazard from above.”

