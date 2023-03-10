Over 5,500 Idaho Power customers lost power after winter storm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday’s storm that rolled through knocked power out for roughly 5,500 Idaho Power customers in multiple locations across the Magic Valley.

Most impacted areas were in southern Jerome County and portions of the City of Twin Falls, including smaller outages south on Hansen and north of Eden.

Idaho Power released a statement earlier saying that they do have crews diligently working to restore power to affected homes in the area.

