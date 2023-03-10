Over 5,500 Idaho Power customers lost power after winter storm

Most impacted areas were in southern Jerome County and portions of the City of Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Power Outage, Idaho Power vehicle on-scene
Twin Falls Power Outage, Idaho Power vehicle on-scene(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday’s storm that rolled through knocked power out for roughly 5,500 Idaho Power customers in multiple locations across the Magic Valley.

Most impacted areas were in southern Jerome County and portions of the City of Twin Falls, including smaller outages south on Hansen and north of Eden.

Idaho Power released a statement earlier saying that they do have crews diligently working to restore power to affected homes in the area.

For updated information, Click Here.

